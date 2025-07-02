Suniel Shetty breaks silence on Paresh Rawal's sudden return to Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3: 'Ab seedha release ke time...'

While Akshay Kumar has stayed relatively mum about Paresh Rawal's sudden return, Hera Pheri's Shyam aka Suniel Shetty, in a recent interview, has opened up about the veteran actor's addition to the film's cast.

A few days back, fans got great news when Paresh Rawal announced his return to the third installment of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, saying that everything is resolved now. While Akshay Kumar has stayed relatively mum about Paresh Rawal's sudden return, Hera Pheri's Shyam aka Suniel Shetty, in a recent interview, has opened up about the veteran actor's addition to the film's cast.

What did Suniel Shetty say about Paresh Rawal's sudden return to Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3?

In a recent interview shared by the Sai Safar YouTube channel, Suneil Shetty spoke about Paresh Rawal re-joining Hera Pheri 3 and said, "Maine bhi suna hai fine tuning ho gayi hai. Ab seedha release ke time baat karunga Hera Pheri 3 ki (I have also heard that the fine tuning has been done. Now I will talk about Hera Pheri 3 directly during the release time)."

Is Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal's Hera Pheri 3 a family film?

Suniel Shetty, in the interview, also clarified that what makes Priyadarshan-directed Hera Pheri 3 special is that it is a family film. "Ye family ki film hai. Shayad wo ek film jahaan aap sab milke ek saath dekh sakte ho. Agar ek baar aap TV chaalu kar dete ho to uske baad aapko tension lene ki zarurat nahi hai, sharmaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Aapko pata hai ki log sirf hasne hi hasne waale hain. Chhup ke TV ya mobile phone dekhne ki zarurat nahi hai. Parivaar se chhupa ke nahi (This is a family film. Perhaps the kind you can all watch together. Once you switch on the TV, there’s no need to worry or feel awkward. You know people are only going to laugh. There’s no need to watch it in secret on TV or mobile. Not something to hide from the family)."

Why did Paresh Rawal initially quit Hera Pheri 3?

In May this year, Paresh Rawal had announced his exit from the third part due to creative differences, which would have reunited him with franchise co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as well as filmmaker Priyadarshan. What followed was a lawsuit filed by Akshay Kumar, who is also the producer on the project through his company Cape of Good Films.

The veteran actor, in a recent podcast, also said there is no “controversy”, referring to the lawsuit, which sought Rs 25 crore in damages.

