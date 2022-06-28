Suniel Shetty breaks silence on celebs being targeted as 'druggies', talks about #boycottbollywood trend

Credit: Suniel Shetty/Instagram

Hera Pheri actor Suniel Shetty broke his silence on netizens calling Bollywood celebs ‘druggies’ after a few celebrities came under the radar of NCB. He opened up on #BoycottBollyrood which keeps on trending on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites.

At a recent event organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Suniel said that the film industry is not the hub of druggies as people think. He mentioned that people think celebs are ‘drug addicts’ but he knows so many people from the industry who never indulged in drug abuse.

He said, “Ek galti kardo toh chor hai, dakait hai. Nahi main 30 saal se industry mein hoon aur 300 dost hain mere jinhone zindagi mein kuch kiya nahi hai (For making one mistake, you are called thieves and dacoits. I have been a part of this industry for 30 years, and have many friends from here, who have never done such things). Like you said the gateway, but that gateway has to stop there.”

Suniel Shetty on Bollywood being targeted as ‘Druggies’

“No, Bollywood is not filled with druggies. Galtiyan hum karte hain, unhein bhi bachon ki tarah dekh ke maaf kijiyega (We make mistakes, look at them as children and forgive such mistakes). Hashtag ‘boycott Bollywood’, hashtag ‘Bollywood druggies’ aisa hai nahi (these are not true),” he said.

A few days ago, Siddhanth Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor’s son released on station bail after he was arrested when his medical reports confirmed his consumption of drugs.

The other four people detained have also been released on station bail, as per the police.

Siddhanth Kapoor and the four others will have to further appear before the Police as and when called, said Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru.

Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police earlier in the day for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. Bengaluru City Police`s Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor`s medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."