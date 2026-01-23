FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Suniel Shetty becomes emotional on Border 2 release, celebrates Ahan Shetty's role, calls it 'circle of life': 'Border is reminder of why peace exists'

As Border 2 releases, Suniel Shetty became emotional, nostaligic, and penned an emotional note for his son Ahan Shetty.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 01:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Suniel Shetty becomes emotional on Border 2 release, celebrates Ahan Shetty's role, calls it 'circle of life': 'Border is reminder of why peace exists'
Suniel Shetty with Ahan Shetty
Suniel Shetty is emotional as his son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 has finally released. Sr Shetty penned a heartfelt note for his cub and also celebrated the 'circle of life' moment. For the unversed, in the 1997 classic Border, Suniel played Bhairon Singh and immortalised himself with his performance. In Border 2, Ahan plays the Navy Officer Mahinder Rawat, and it has left Anna emotional. On Instagram, on the day of Border 2 release, Suniel shared a reel with the glimpses of both instalments, and poured his heart out. 

Also read: Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's epic exceeds expectations, give out best war film of the deacde

Suniel Shetty's emotional note for  

While sharing the reel, Suniel wrote in the caption, "My Sun, today I must tell you that for me, Border was never just a film I acted in. It became a responsibility I carried long after the cameras stopped rolling." Calling it a 'full circle', he added, "Years later, watching you wear the uniform brings it full circle - not as nostalgia, but as a reminder. Of discipline. Sacrifice. Silence. Courage."

Sr Shetty also remarked that Border franchise isn't only about war, but also peace. He asserted, "This film isn’t about glory. This film isn’t about war. It’s a reminder of why peace exists." Explaining the true meaning of Border, Suniel added, "A border isn’t where the country ends - it’s where courage begins. And some stories don’t stay on screen - they stay in the spine of a nation." He concluded, "May we never forget what that uniform truly stands for. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat." 

Also read: Exclusive | Suniel Shetty on Border 2, Ahan Shetty getting compared to him after film release: 'Baap-baap hota hai'

About Border 2

Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic Border. It stars Sunny Deol, along with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The movie is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak battle of Basantar. Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh in key roles.

