Suniel Shetty and Norwegian dance group Quick Style groove to Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum, video goes viral

A video of Suniel Shetty shaking a leg with a Norwegian dance group called Quick Style on the Bollywood actor's song Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum is doing the rounds on social media.

Quick Style took to Instagram, where they shared the video. In the clip, the group is seen dancing around in their signature hip-hop style and then Suniel is seen joining them in a white shirt paired with blue jeans. "Felt like we have known him for years, Suniel Shetty," the clip was captioned.

The track is from the 1995 film Takkar and is originally picturised on Suniel and actress Sonali Bendre. On the work front, Suniel is all set to share screen space with actors Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Quick Style, who are currently in India, had earlier gained the spotlight for dancing to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma from their 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho.

Recently, talking to ANI, Suniel said, "CM also felt what I spoke was right. Hindi film's contribution is very huge. Yogiji said fingers were raised on Lord Ram too. PM Modi and Anurag Thakur also spoke about it and the media also presented it so well."Earlier in January this year, Suniel met CM Yogi and urged him to help the industry get rid of the Boycott Bollywood trend.

During the discussion, the actor put forward some of the grievances before the Chief Minister. He said, "Hashtag 'BoycottBollywood' can stop with your help. It's important to convey that we've done good work. There can be one rotten search apple but 99 percent of us don't indulge in any wrongdoing. We've to change this perception. If you take lead and also talk to PM, it will make a difference." (With inputs from IANS and ANI)