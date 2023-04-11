Sunidhi Chauhan slammed for singing Sam Smith’s Unholy with son Tegh, netizens say ‘very inappropriate song with child'

Sunidhi Chauhan-Tegh

Sunidhi Chauhan popularly known for her hit songs like Saami Saami, Show Me The Thumka, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, etc. recently uploaded a video with her son Tegh singing Sam Smith’s Unholy. While some people found the video to be ‘super cute’, others found the song ‘very inappropriate’ for the child.

On Sunday, Sunidhi Chauhan posted a video singing the chartbuster song Unholy with her son. Since being posted, the video has had more than 1.3 million views. In the video, the singer and her son can be seen sitting in a single oversized t-shit and treating fans with their melodious voice. Sunidhi captioned the video with just hashtags, “#Sunday #bestday”.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s video was appreciated by many celebrities, Badshah commented, “Need full performance video.” Amruta Khanvillkar commented, “How fantastic, omg.” Ankit Tiwari wrote, “This is (Fire emoji, heart emoji).” Many fans also complimented the singer and her child. One of the fans commented, “The only concert I attended in my whole life is yours and now I know why. You are a ‘star’.” Another comment read, “I am tripping on this.” Another wrote, “Hands down the finest performer I’ve ever witnessed. Absolute legend.” “Cutest thing on the internet today,” another comment read.

Though some fans loved the video, others slammed the singer for singing the song with her child. One of the fans wrote, “She sings so well..but does she realize what she is singing with her kid?” another comment read, “Very inappropriate song with a child.” A fan wrote, “I mean Sunidhi I love you girl, but not the best song to be singing with your child. He could go start singing it around people not even realizing what it means.”

Unholy is a song sung by British singer Sam Smith and German singer Kim Petras. The song was released on September 22, 2022, as the second single from Smith’s fourth studio album Gloria. The song became an instant hit with people grooving and singing the song in Instagram reels.

