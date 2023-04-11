Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sunidhi Chauhan slammed for singing Sam Smith’s Unholy with son Tegh, netizens say ‘very inappropriate song with child'

Netizens slam singer Sunidhi Chauhan for singing Sam Smith's Unholy with her son tegh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Sunidhi Chauhan slammed for singing Sam Smith’s Unholy with son Tegh, netizens say ‘very inappropriate song with child'
Sunidhi Chauhan-Tegh

Sunidhi Chauhan popularly known for her hit songs like Saami Saami, Show Me The Thumka, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, etc. recently uploaded a video with her son Tegh singing Sam Smith’s Unholy. While some people found the video to be ‘super cute’, others found the song ‘very inappropriate’ for the child.

On Sunday, Sunidhi Chauhan posted a video singing the chartbuster song Unholy with her son. Since being posted, the video has had more than 1.3 million views. In the video, the singer and her son can be seen sitting in a single oversized t-shit and treating fans with their melodious voice. Sunidhi captioned the video with just hashtags, “#Sunday #bestday”.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s video was appreciated by many celebrities, Badshah commented, “Need full performance video.” Amruta Khanvillkar commented, “How fantastic, omg.” Ankit Tiwari wrote, “This is (Fire emoji, heart emoji).” Many fans also complimented the singer and her child. One of the fans commented, “The only concert I attended in my whole life is yours and now I know why. You are a ‘star’.” Another comment read, “I am tripping on this.” Another wrote, “Hands down the finest performer I’ve ever witnessed. Absolute legend.” “Cutest thing on the internet today,” another comment read.

Though some fans loved the video, others slammed the singer for singing the song with her child. One of the fans wrote, “She sings so well..but does she realize what she is singing with her kid?” another comment read, “Very inappropriate song with a child.” A fan wrote, “I mean Sunidhi I love you girl, but not the best song to be singing with your child. He could go start singing it around people not even realizing what it means.”

Unholy is a song sung by British singer Sam Smith and German singer Kim Petras. The song was released on September 22, 2022, as the second single from Smith’s fourth studio album Gloria. The song became an instant hit with people grooving and singing the song in Instagram reels.

Read 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: B-town divas who rocked the boss lady look in pantsuits
Mahashivratri 2023: 5 famous Shiv temples in India apart from 12 Jyotirlingas, check here
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Quick Weight Loss diet plan: Five belly fat-burning vegetable and fruit juices recipes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.