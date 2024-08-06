Sunidhi Chauhan opens up on working with Pakistani artistes: 'My experience has been...'

Sunidhi Chauhan talks about working with Pakistani artistes and shares her admiration for Pakistani music.

Sunidhi Chauhan, who is best known for her hit tracks like Dhoom Machale, Beedi and more, talked about her experience working with Pakistani artistes and expressed her admiration for Pakistani music.

In a recent conversation with Raj Shamani's podcast, Sunidhi Chauhan talked about the cultural connections between India and Pakistan. She said, “I’ve worked with many talented artists from Pakistan, and I truly believe we share a lot in common. Our languages, looks, and even our food and culture have so much in common. Whenever I meet Pakistani friends abroad, Canada, the US, or the UK, it’s clear how similar we are. There is no difference. Pakistani music has really taken off because it’s made with so much love and dedication. Their industry is vibrant, and their artists are celebrated widely, both in Pakistan and here in India.”

She further expressed her admiration for Coke Studio Pakistan’s songs Turi Jandi and said, “I was absolutely blown away by the Coke Studio video for Turi Jandi. They do music for as a passion, like Coke Studio is an example. Currently, I’m stunned by a Coke Studio song Turri Jandi by Hassan Raheem and Shazia Mansoor, who has sung Chandni Ratain and many other songs, she is a big singer. After seeing Turi Jandi, you’ll be thinking, how did they make it? The way they made the video, it’s unbelievable. The song itself is good, but the video made it better. It’s really lovely. I was truly taken aback.”

The singer further said that while Pakistan's film industry may not be as large as India's, its music scene is fantastic and incredible. She praised the dedication and love that Pakistani artists pour into their work, and further called this the reason that has led to their music gaining popularity and recognition worldwide.

