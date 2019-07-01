Sunaina Roshan's boyfriend Ruhail Amin asks 'family source' to 'substantiate gibberish' news of being married

Sunaina Roshan has become a mystery. Both Rangoli Chandel and Ruhail Amin claim that after her opening up to Pinkvilla in an interview about her family's disapproval towards her love, Sunaina's phone has been switched off and they cannot reach her.

Soon after a 'source' mysteriously told Bollywood Hungama that Ruhail Amin is married and that is the reason why Rakesh Roshan is upset with his daughter. That source further mentioned that Sunaina has made 'monstrous marital mistakes' and the family is only looking out for her.

Ruhail asked the source to clarify the gibberish. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Fictional pieces floating around my personal life are dumbed down versions of gossip journalism. I would like the so called "family source" who calls me "chap" for some strange reason to come out in the open and substantiate this gibberish. Will you?"

Fictional pieces floating around my personal life are dumbed down versions of gossip journalism. I would like the so called "family source" who calls me "chap" for some strange reason to come out in the open and substantiate this gibberish. Will you? — Ruhail (@RenAameen) June 28, 2019

A source had previously told Bollywood Hungama, "This chap whom Sunaina is seeing is apparently married and has children. That’s why Guddu and Pinky (Rakesh Roshan and wife) are going nuts. Sunaina has already made monstrous marital mistakes. Her parents don’t want her to end up making one more wrong choice of partner." At that time, Ruhail told Kashmir Life, "I have nothing to say (about) what is going on…Bollywood is a trivial place where people can write anything."

Amin was further accused of being a 'terrorist'. Sunaina, in an interview to Pinkvilla, mentioned that her father Rakesh Roshan beat her because he assumed Ruhail was a terrorist. During an interaction with News18, Ruhail opened up about the same and stated, "This is unfortunate. Labelling someone extremist just because he/she belongs to a certain religion is simply outrageous and needs to be condemned in strongest words."

He also mentioned about disapproval from Sunaina's parents by saying, "They did not approve of our friendship. I also got to know that her parents put a security ring around her post our friendship, and when she told me about it my first reaction was of disbelief and later a good laugh."