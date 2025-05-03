Sumona Chakravarti is disappointed by WAVES Summit 2025 as she noticed how members, actors, director, producer from TV fraternity has been ignored.

The WAVES Summit 2025 is on its third day, and popular television actress Sumona Chakravarti has expressed her disappointment with the mega event. WAVES 2025 is a first-of-its-kind summit in India, which aim of "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" Several Bollywood, Tolllywood, OTT stars have graced the opening ceremony and even conducted sessions. However, no television personality was seen attending WAVES, and that irked the Bade Ache Lagte Hain actress.

On X, Sumona questioned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about why the television fraternity was ignored. She wrote, "Is there any representation of Indian television at @WAVESummitIndia? Correct me if am wrong, but I only see Bollywood, Tollywood, Theatre, OTT, Gaming & also Influencers' presence at the summit. Was Indian television (Producers/Directors/Actors/etc) left out for a reason? Are we not a part of media & entertainment? @MIB_India." She ended the tweet stating, "I would really like to be proved wrong here."

Here's the tweet

Is there any representation of Indian television at @WAVESummitIndia ???

Correct me if am wrong but i only see Bollywood, Tollywood, Theatre , OTT, Gaming & also Influencers presence at the summit.

Was Indian television (Producers/Directors/Actors/etc) left out for a reason?… — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) May 3, 2025

Soon after Sumona tweeted, it received mixed reactions. A netizen wrote, "But why would they do that?" Another netizen said, "Mohtorma Yeh to masterstroke hai... Thoko." Sumona has correctly observed that right from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, to Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Devarakonda attended the summit, but none of the famous TV actors attended or were felicitated. Even Kapil Sharma was ignored at the WAVES Summit, and Sumona's query will surely make you realise the absence of representation from the television fraternity. The WAVES Summit will be ending on Sunday, May 4. It will be interesting to see if Indian television will also be represented at the international summit. On the work front, Sumona was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, Sumona got eliminated during the semi-final episode.

About WAVES

WAVES 2025, which has a tagline of "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", witnessed participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups. The summit featured 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.