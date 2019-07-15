Sumeet Vyas inspired by international authors

Owing to his father, writer BM Vyas, the Veere Di Wedding actor has grown up around accomplished writers helping him to realise his own dreams

Sumeet Vyas, who gained stardom on the digital platform with a couple of web series before he moved to films as an actor, is also a writer. He is currently scripting his first feature film. Owing to his father, writer BM Vyas, the Veere Di Wedding actor has grown up around accomplished writers helping him to realise his own dreams. Sumeet has penned several shows and has worked on content as writer on projects such as Love Per Square Foot for which he wrote the dialogues and screenplay, Tripling season 1 and 2 for which he wrote the story and screenplay. The Permanent Roommates star is also deeply inspired by several acclaimed international authors. “I’m an avid reader and I love exploring new authors and revisiting classics. It really enriches me with a deep sense of my love for writing. Over the years, I have been fond of many writers, but there are few who have really influenced me. As a writer I love the world of George Orwell, Haruki Murakami, Woody Allen and Quentin Tarantino among others,” says Sumeet.