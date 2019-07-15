Sumeet Vyas inspired by international authors

Headlines

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

This superstar has not won a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations, best friend of a superstar

Apple Watch Series 8 worth Rs 50,900 on Amazon, Rs 2000 ‘copy’ on delivery, scam shocks netizens

PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Superfoods for long and strong hair

8 Times Deepika Padukone stole the show with her cameo

10 foods that increase heart attack, stroke risk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

DNA | China engineered COVID Bioweapon! Wuhan researcher’s shocking revelations

How four children survived for 40 days in the Amazon jungle after plane crash? All you need to know

DNA: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with world leaders at the G7 Summit in Japan

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by significant amount after recent flops? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

HomeBollywood

india

Sumeet Vyas inspired by international authors

Owing to his father, writer BM Vyas, the Veere Di Wedding actor has grown up around accomplished writers helping him to realise his own dreams

article-main
Latest News

After Hrs Correspondent

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sumeet Vyas, who gained stardom on the digital platform with a couple of web series before he moved to films as an actor, is also a writer. He is currently scripting his first feature film. Owing to his father, writer BM Vyas, the Veere Di Wedding actor has grown up around accomplished writers helping him to realise his own dreams. Sumeet has penned several shows and has worked on content as writer on projects such as Love Per Square Foot for which he wrote the dialogues and screenplay, Tripling season 1 and 2 for which he wrote the story and screenplay. The Permanent Roommates star is also deeply inspired by several acclaimed international authors. “I’m an avid reader and I love exploring new authors and revisiting classics. It really enriches me with a deep sense of my love for writing. Over the years, I have been fond of many writers, but there are few who have really influenced me. As a writer I love the world of George Orwell, Haruki Murakami, Woody Allen and Quentin Tarantino among others,” says Sumeet. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to have romantic scenes in Jawan? Vignesh Shivan drops major hint

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

Yamuna water level breaks 45-year-old record in Delhi, reaches 207.55 meters, many evacuated

WhatsApp rolls out new design for Apple iPhone users with latest update

Delhi flood update: Yamuna to be at peak flow today, spills into Kashmere Gate, Ring road

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE