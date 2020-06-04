Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul blessed with baby boy, name him Ved

Sumeet Vyas took to Instagram to announce a happy news. He and wife Ekta Kaul were blessed with a baby boy. The couple has decided to name their newly-born son 'Ved'. Sumeet announced the same while also revealing that they are behaving like cliche parents.

Sharing a baby emoji, Sumeet wrote, "It's a boy. Shall be called VED. Mamma and daddy are acting cliche... smothering the child every few minutes..."

Here's his post:

Sumeet and his sister Shruti Vyas had been decorating their house in order to welcome the baby in a grand way. Ekta had informed that her mother would be around to manage the child. She had also stated that while Sumeet had decided the name for a boy, she had decided the name for a girl.

Ekta had announced her pregnancy with a heartwarming post and was later seen in various photoshoots with husband Sumeet Vyas. For the uninitiated, Ekta has worked in various TV shows like 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' and 'Mere Angne Mein'. Meanwhile, Sumeet is a renowned face in the web world post 'Permanent Roommates' and 'Tripling'. He was also seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' as Kareena's to-be-husband.