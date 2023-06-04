Sulochana Latkar, veteran Bollywood and Marathi actress passes away at 94

A photo of veteran actress Sulochna Latkar

On Sunday, veteran Bollywood and Marathi film actress Sulochna Latkar passed away at the age of 94. Sulochna was undergoing treatment at Sushrusha Hospital, Mumbai. Reportedly, the veteran actress passed away due to age-related ailments. Sulochana's funeral will take place on Monday, at Dadar cremation grounds.

A few hours before her demise, Sulochana's daughter Kanchan Ghanekar told ABP News that the actress was admitted due to shortness of breath and other age-related ailments. Kanchan also stated that her health was getting worse. As per the reports, the actress' health worsened since Saturday, and she was put on a ventilator. She was being administered a continuous oxygen supply after her health deteriorated.

In the month of March, Sulochna's health was critical, and she was admitted to a hospital. The actress suffered from breathing problems and other age-related ailments. The actress underwent a 3-week treatment, and she was discharged after recovery.

Talking about Sulochana's career, the veteran actress has acted in more than 50 Marathi films ranging from lead heroine to character roles, while she has acted in more than 250 Hindi films. Sulochana started her career with Marathi films in the 40s and after starring in multiple Marathi hits, she started working in Bollywood.

Some of Sulochna's popular films include Sati Anusuya, Sadhi Manse, Sangte Aika, Maratha Tituka Melvava, Meeth Bhakar, Vahinichya Bangdya, Dhakti Jaao, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Sujata, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Dil Deke Dekho, Aasha, and Majboor, Nai Roshni, Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Gora Aur Kala, Devar, Bandini,