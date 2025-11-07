Sulakshana Pandit proposed marriage to THIS superstar, he was madly in love with someone else, actress never married, died on same day as him, name is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': Why some Muslims still oppose national song?

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...

When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan

JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: THIS Pakistani batsman wreaks havoc, hits six consecutive sixes in one over against Kuwait, his name is..., watch video here

Anunay Sood Death: RJ Mahvash reveals details of last conversation she had with travel influencer, says ‘we were just planning…’

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik under fire again, allegedly threatens Tanya Mittal in viral video, furious fans accuse him of 'crossing all boundaries of respect'

Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said

SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...

Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times

Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Sulakshana Pandit proposed marriage to THIS superstar, he was madly in love with someone else, actress never married, died on same day as him, name is...

Overwhelmed by Hema Malini's rejection, Sanjeev Kumar turned to alcohol. After suffering from a massive heart attack, Sanjeev Kumar underwent surgery in the US. When he returned, Sulakshana Pandit, blinded by love, took him to a temple and proposed to him. Sanjeev Kumar, however, refused.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 11:14 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sulakshana Pandit proposed marriage to THIS superstar, he was madly in love with someone else, actress never married, died on same day as him, name is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood veteran actress Sulakshana Pandit passed away on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Coincidentally, it was on the same day as her 'first love', Sanjeev Kumar. All her life, Sulakshana Pandit remained unmarried because she was madly in love with Sanjeev Kumar, who never reciprocated her feelings. Many are unaware that Sulakshana Pandit made her big screen debut opposite Sanjeev Kumar in Uljhan (1975). It was on the sets of this film that she fell in love with him. 

Sanjeev Kumar, at the time, was healing his own broken heart. The superstar was in love with Hema Malini, but the actress was already deeply in love with Dharmendra and never reciprocated his feelings. Sanjeev Kumar shared his feelings of lost love with Sulakshana Pandit often, and it was during these bonding sessions that she gradually fell for him. All her life, Sulakshana Pandit hoped that Sanjeev Kumar would return her feelings; however, it never materialised. 

Overwhelmed by Hema Malini's rejection, Sanjeev Kumar turned to alcohol. After suffering from a massive heart attack, Sanjeev Kumar underwent surgery in the US. When he returned, Sulakshana Pandit, blinded by love, took him to a temple and proposed to him. Sanjeev Kumar, however, refused. 

Despite the rejection, Sulakshana Pandit reportedly stood by Sanjeev Kumar throughout his health and sickness. But then, a moment came that broke her. Sanjeev Kumar tragically died young in 1985, after which the actress sank into a deep depression. Soon, her mother passed away, too. In an earlier interview, Sulakshana Pandit once confessed, "These deaths had a lasting impact on me. They took a toll on my health. I was mentally disturbed and shaken for the longest time."

Sulakshana Pandit never married and loved Sanjeev Kumar till the day she died. According to reports, Sulakshana Pandit had been ill for quite a long time and took her last breath at a hospital in Mumbai on the same day as Sanjeev Kumar died, 40 years ago.

READ | Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares
Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top court said
SC orders removal of stray dogs: Check full list of places and what the top...
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look from SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter sparks meme fest, fans compare it to Spider-Man's...
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from Globetrotter sparks meme fest
When Zarine Khan spoke about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from daughter Sussanne Khan
Zarine Khan on her relationship with Hrithik Roshan after divorce from Sussanne
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details on urgent basis
JEE Mains exam 2026: CBSE asks schools to share Class 11 registration details
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
ATTENTION dog lovers: These 7 human foods can be fatal for your fur buddies
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages, took Indian cinema to Oscars seven times; his name is...
Meet country’s first pan-India actor who won Filmfare Award in five languages
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: As Tesla shareholders approve massive pay package, here's look at other trillionaires from ancient times
Elon Musk's road to becoming first trillionaire: look at other trillionaires
As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy, let's relive their fairytale love story, from secret romance to grand wedding
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal welcome baby boy: Reliving their fairytale love story
From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Celebrity couples who embraced parenthood in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE