Sulakshana Pandit proposed marriage to THIS superstar, he was madly in love with someone else, actress never married, died on same day as him, name is...

Bollywood veteran actress Sulakshana Pandit passed away on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Coincidentally, it was on the same day as her 'first love', Sanjeev Kumar. All her life, Sulakshana Pandit remained unmarried because she was madly in love with Sanjeev Kumar, who never reciprocated her feelings. Many are unaware that Sulakshana Pandit made her big screen debut opposite Sanjeev Kumar in Uljhan (1975). It was on the sets of this film that she fell in love with him.

Sanjeev Kumar, at the time, was healing his own broken heart. The superstar was in love with Hema Malini, but the actress was already deeply in love with Dharmendra and never reciprocated his feelings. Sanjeev Kumar shared his feelings of lost love with Sulakshana Pandit often, and it was during these bonding sessions that she gradually fell for him. All her life, Sulakshana Pandit hoped that Sanjeev Kumar would return her feelings; however, it never materialised.

Overwhelmed by Hema Malini's rejection, Sanjeev Kumar turned to alcohol. After suffering from a massive heart attack, Sanjeev Kumar underwent surgery in the US. When he returned, Sulakshana Pandit, blinded by love, took him to a temple and proposed to him. Sanjeev Kumar, however, refused.

Despite the rejection, Sulakshana Pandit reportedly stood by Sanjeev Kumar throughout his health and sickness. But then, a moment came that broke her. Sanjeev Kumar tragically died young in 1985, after which the actress sank into a deep depression. Soon, her mother passed away, too. In an earlier interview, Sulakshana Pandit once confessed, "These deaths had a lasting impact on me. They took a toll on my health. I was mentally disturbed and shaken for the longest time."

Sulakshana Pandit never married and loved Sanjeev Kumar till the day she died. According to reports, Sulakshana Pandit had been ill for quite a long time and took her last breath at a hospital in Mumbai on the same day as Sanjeev Kumar died, 40 years ago.

