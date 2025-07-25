Sukesh Chandrashekhar promises 2BHK flats worth Rs 1 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez fans in a lucky draw for...

The alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has announced a lucky draw for Jacqueline Fernandez fans to promote her latest song Dum Dum further and make it a blockbuster. He has promised a 2 BHK fully furnished flat worth Rs 1 crore to the 10 lucky winners.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a millionaire conman allegedly involved in Rs 200 crore money laundering case, was reportedly briefly dating Sri Lankan-born Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Though she has categorically denied such rumours, a few romantic photos of them kissing and hugging each other leaked on social media show a different picture. Now, Sukesh has professed his love for the Housefull 5 actress once again in a letter from jail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar can't get over Jacqueline Fernandez's latest song Dum Dum

The conman has admired Jacqueline's latest scintillating number Dum Dum, saying that the song relates to him and her and their present situation. The letter reads, "I want to talk about your latest song Dum Dum. I watched it, knowingly, unknowingly, once again, every line and the visual of the song Dum Dum relates to us, our love, and our current situation indirectly. Especially the line Tere Bina Nikle Hai Dum Dum, Saansen Hai Seene Mein Kam Kam, this so means us baby, our current situation vibe. Anyone and everyone who watches this song will agree on this and relate to our love story."

He further wrote, "Baby Girl, I have no words to express - I thank you and love you for doing this song, this is so amazing…. baby you are offered multiple songs with amazing artists day inn and out, but you picking specifically track’s which indirectly relates our love story, our current situation, speaks words a zillion times, the love you have for me. As usual the world shall call me crazy for this, but a section of that world who know the meaning of love will understand and agree, rest I don’t care."

Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces lucky draw for Jacqueline Fernandez fans

Sukesh even announced a lucky draw to promote the song further and make it a blockbuster. He promised a 2 BHK fully furnished flat worth Rs 1 crore to the 10 lucky winners. He penned, "Baby now I need to do my part, I am gonna have a lucky draw for our fans, I am gonna make this song Dum Dum a blockbuster and the most viewed song of the year 2025. To all our fans, especially Jackie's fans here is the deal, exactly 90 days from today a live lucky draw will be conducted online, where top 10 comments and views on YouTube video of song Dum Dum will be selected. The winners, i.e. 10 lucky winners will win a 2 BHK fully furnished apartment worth 1 crore rupees each, in their respective city i.e. only in India. All registration and tax expenses are included, which would be borne by me."

