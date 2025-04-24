Sukesh expressed his condolences and paid tribute to Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, by naming a lily and tulip garden in Bali after Kim, flowers she deeply loved.

After Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away from a heart attack on April 6, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar reached out to the actress with a letter from prison.

Currently lodged in a Delhi jail for his alleged involvement in a ₹200 crore extortion case, Sukesh expressed his condolences and paid tribute by naming a lily and tulip garden in Bali after Kim, flowers she deeply loved. Sukesh and Jacqueline were reportedly in a relationship prior to his arrest.

In the letter, he wrote, "I have acquired, a large piece of the island where the farming was ongoing at Bali, now its a fully private garden named, owned Kim's garden by Jacqueline Fernandez. I am gifting you this garden today as your Easter Gift, in remembrance of Mom. Baby, I am doing everything that I can to console, you and make you realise that I am here with and for you in this time of worse. People around you would pretend to be there, but only for there own purposes, I am sure you know that."

Sukesh conveyed a deep sense of guilt in his letter, expressing hope that Jacqueline's mother didn’t harbour hatred toward him during her lifetime. He added, "Mom will surely have a rebirth as our daughter. Baby, I really want you to go with Dad to visit your Easter Gift, that I am giving you today, which is dedicated for Mom, as you will surely feel her presence there."

He further mentioned organising a special Easter mass at the Vatican, Jacqueline's mother’s favourite church, as a tribute to her.

Sukesh mentioned, "Baby girl, Mom is 'with us,' 'in us,' and around us as our Guardian Angel. I know the pain you're going through, but my love, I am in harder pain. Because, in a very short period, I became the closest to Mom than all of you. It's very difficult to digest that she is gone too early, and I could not be there with her, for her."

"Remember what Mom used to tell me, and the note she had written to me on my birthday in 2021. I will stand by the promise I gave mom," he concluded.