Louis Vuitton shoes, Gucci bags, Mini Cooper: Sukesh Chandrashekhar's expensive gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez

The Enforcement Directorate, probing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned multiple times, stated that the Bollywood actress received top models of luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.

As per an ANI report, an ED chargesheet filed in the matter clearly stated that the conman gifted Jacqueline Fernandez three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multicoloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. The 'Kick' actor also received a Mini Cooper from Sukesh, which she claimed that she returned. She further stated that the conman had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions.

An India Today report also states that Sukesh had also given gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez's family members. The conman extended a loan of USD 150,000 to the actor's sister, who lives in the US and also gave her a BMW X5 car. The accused gifted Jacqueline's parents a Maserati and her mother in Bahrain a Porsche. He also extended a loan of USD 50,000 to her brother in Australia.

Recently, two pictures in which Jacqueline and Sukesh can be seen kissing each other had gone viral. There were rumours that the prime accused, a millionaire conman allegedly involved in extortion, was briefly dating the Bollywood star. However, Jacqueline has categorically denied such rumours.