Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022

Headlines

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

DNA TV Show: How junk food causing harm to our body

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Diabetes tips: Low glycemic foods to control blood sugar levels

8 Best spots for paragliding in India

10 foods that can cause acid reflux (heartburn)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad name their baby girl Raabiyaa, know what it means

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022

Jacqueline, who wanted to attend the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, had approached the Patiala House court, seeking its permission.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 28, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with her alleged links with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has got the court`s permission to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from May 31 to June 6. As per the report of IANS, Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh said, during this time, the Lookout Circular (LOC) against her issued in the case shall stand suspended.

Jacqueline, who wanted to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi, had approached the Patiala House court, seeking its permission. The court directed her to submit a Rs 50 lakh Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) along with a surety of Rs 50 lakh and details of her itinerary, stay, and return date. Also, she has to inform the investigating agency on her return to the country.

In her plea, she stated that she is a Sri Lankan national living in India since 2009 and holds a good name in the Bollywood industry. The actress has been invited to events, press conferences, rehearsals, and participation of the IFAA, it stated. The ED has interrogated Jacqueline multiple times and recorded her statement after her alleged friendship with Chandrashekhar came to light.

In the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar, the ED had last month attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to the Sri Lankan actress, terming them proceeds of crime.In February this year, the agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who had introduced him to the actress. It has been alleged that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later dropped them at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar. Chandrashekhar spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 828 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 25

Meet power couple who built Rs 100 crore company, husband left Rs 84 lakh job; know their success story

Noida: Woman slaps, grabs collar of society president for tearing missing dog poster; watch viral video

Meet Sky Daily, WWE legend Hulk Hogan's third wife

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rules out return to NDA, BJP says won't take back even if he begs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE