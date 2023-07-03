Search icon
Sujoy Ghosh reacts to Twitter user saying his film in Lust Stories 2 was 'weakest'

Social media user called a section directed by Sujoy Ghosh in Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma-starrer Lust Stories 'weakest'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Sujoy Ghosh

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma-starrer Lust Stories 2, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma has been released on Netflix. On Sunday, Sujoy Ghosh took to Twitter and reacted to a tweet calling Lust Stories 2 ‘weakest’.

On Sunday, the director tweeted, “You guys seen lust stories 2 yet? jao jao sunday ka faida uthao.” A social media user replied, “The weakest story of Lust stories 2 is your section. What kind of story was that? As a director I had the utmost respect for you, but after seeing this.” The director reacted to his tweet and wrote, “next time. go see konkona’s one again…”

Later, the social media user replied, “That story is at least better than yours sir.” To which the director said, “I agree.” The social media user further said, “I still cann't believe that you are the same who directed a masterpiece like Kahani.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Konkana revealed the inspiration behind her recent directorial, and what made her excited to return as director after seven years. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sharma revealed that the basic concept of her short was inspired by real events that took place at her friend's house. She said, "I wanted to create something interesting around lust. So I was thinking from a mom's angle, from the looking angle, or a being watched angle. Then I came across a friend at a dinner party who told me how she'd walked in on her bai (maid) having sex in her house." This incident sparked Konkana's creative mind, and she got her subject to explore.

 Lust Stories 2 is a Hindi language anthology film helmed by Amit Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. Other than Vijay Varma and Tamnannaah Bhatia, the film also stars Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

