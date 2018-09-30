Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer rakes in Rs 20.55 crore

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India recorded a humongous growth on day 2 as it collected Rs 12.25 crore nett at the box office. The growth percentage from its Friday collections is a staggering 48% as audiences across the country gathered to celebrate a story about love, entrepreneurship and equality. The movie's total collection now stands at Rs 20.55 crore nett in India

The YRF family entertainer is riding on good reviews from critics and a positive word of mouth from the audience. The collections of Sui Dhaaga are expected to surge again on Sunday as it has found universal acceptance across age-groups, especially the family audience.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the performance of the film’s lead cast, Varun and Anushka have been hugely lauded by the critics and audiences for their excellent and heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta, who dream big to start their own business together.

#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2... Catches speed at metros and mass belt... The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls... Expect a SOLID Day 3... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: â‚¹ 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their super hit last film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Sharat has been showered praises for writing a story that is heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming.