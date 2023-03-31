Search icon
Suhana Khan wears mom Gauri Khan's decade-old dress at recent event, fans surprised that 'celebs keep their old clothes'

Suhana Khan was spotted recycling an old top that was worn by her mother Gauri Khan almost a decade ago.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Suhana Khan wears mom Gauri Khan's decade-old dress at recent event, fans surprised that 'celebs keep their old clothes'
Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan

Suhana Khan recently attended a party in Mumbai, from where she posted a couple of pictures on her social media on Wednesday. The party saw Suhana, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, wear a dark-coloured printed designer top. After she posted the images of her look, some eagle-eyed fans noted tht this was not the first time the dress had been seen adorned by someone in the Khan household.

On Friday, some fans posted a throwback picture of Suhana’s mom and Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan wearing the same top in a party from around 10 years ago. Many shared side-by-side pictures of Gauri and Suhana in the top, comparing how each carried it off well. Others, were surprised that like most common folk, celebrities also keep their clothes for such a long time.

“What? Do celebrity really keep their clothes for such a long time,” wrote one fan sharing the two pictures on Reddit. Many fans praised Suhana and Gauri for this ‘sustainable’ fashion choice. One comment read, “I love that! That’s the beauty of good clothing - it lasts forever if you keep it well. I always encourage people to buy less but buy well (if you can afford to obviously).” Another wrote, “Totally like this lifestyle. It's good for environment and also for the personality.”

Untitled-design-2023-03-31-T113602-037

Many argued that the top looked like it was from a top designer brand and was most likely very expensive, which makes it a very normal thing to hold on to it. “LOL It looks like a Cavalli and all rich people keep their super expensive designer clothes like Versace or Chanel. Vintage Chanel will always be a big deal,” read one comment.

Suhana Khan, 22, is set to follow her father’s footsteps and enter the film industry this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film, an adaptation of Archie Comics’ stories, also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. It will release on Netflix.

