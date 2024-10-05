Twitter
'Salute to...': Students' performance on 'Aigiri Nandini' on school campus mesmerizes internet, WATCH viral video

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi urges for record voting as polls for 90 seats begin

Gautam Adani's next BIG step, Adani group merges two subsidiaries with THIS company to focus on...

PM KISAN Yojna 18th installment: PM Modi to release Rs 20000 crore today, check eligibility and eKYC process

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

Bollywood

Bollywood

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’

Suhana Khan cheers for BFF Ananya Panday at her film CTRL's screening.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 08:43 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Suhana Khan turns BFF Ananya Panday’s cheerleader for CTRL screening: ‘I'm sure this will…’
Suhana Khan with BFF Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have known each other since childhood and have often set friendship goals by backing each other in public. Suhana recently turned cheerleader for Ananya Panday and shared her best wishes for her film, CTRL's release. 

Suhana Khan was seen attending the screening of the film in Mumbai. After the screening, she had a photo session with BFF Ananya Panday which she shared on social media. On Friday, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo twining with Ananya Panday at CTRL's screening. Both the friends were seen wearing white and the actress captioned the photo, 'out of CTRL." Suhana also dropped a pic of her and Ananya posing with Navya Nanda and urged people to watch Ananya's film on Netflix. 

Not only this, Suhana Khan also sent a bouquet of flowers and a sweet handwritten note to Ananya to hype her spirits ahead of CTRL's release and the note read, "I am excited to see how brilliant you are on the big screen! I'm sure this will be a huge hit because you've worked so hard to get here! Love you, Ananya!”

According to Etimes, Suhana also shared behind-the-scenes photos from Ananya's film career on social media, along with motivational notes for each post. “The game will alter as a result of CTRL! Your commitment and enthusiasm are admirable, Ananya,” “On this memorable day, which is # CTRL # AnanyaPanday #ProudFriend, I'm sending you all my love and good vibes,” the quotes read. 

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL is a cyber-thriller that also stars Vihaan Samat and has opened to mixed responses from the audience. However, the actress’ performance in the film has been well appreciated by the audience. She also has Karan Johar’s production, Shankara alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will be next seen alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan in the movie King.

MORE

