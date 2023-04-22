Suhana Khan strikes pose with father Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri Khan, fans call her ‘female version of SRK’

Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan-Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan recently announced the launch of her new book on interior design titled Coffee Table Book with an adorable family photo that took the internet by storm. Now, the fans are going gaga over the new photo which features Suhana Khan with her dad Shah Rukh Khan and her mother.

On Saturday, photographer Avinash Gowariker shared a couple of photos from Gauri Khan’s Coffee Table Book on Instagram. In the first picture, Suhana Khan can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan. While Suhana stunned in a white halter neck top with black pants, Shah Rukh was seen flashing a slight smile in an all-black outfit paired with black and white shoes. The father-daughter duo can be seen sitting facing their backs to each other.

In another picture posted by the photographer, Suhana Khan can be seen striking a cute pose with her mother Gauri Khan. Suhana was seen looking like a Barbie doll in a black top and golden skirt which she paired with white sneakers. On the other hand, Gauri was seen wearing a sleeveless black top with white polka dots and black trousers and completed her look with a pair of black heels. The caption of the post read, “Shah Rukh & Suhana...Gauri & Suhana...Chic quotient 10/10! For Gauri Khan’s Coffee Table Book on interior design.”

Fans couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating Suhana’s beautiful looks. One of the comments read, “She is a beautiful blend of both her parents.” Another wrote, “what a beautiful pic.” Another fan called her Shah Rukh Khan’s female version and said, “Shah Rukh Khan males & female version”.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. While she awaits her debut, she recently became the brand ambassador of Maybelline.

Shah Rukh Khan recently made his comeback on the big screen after four years with Pathaan and the movie went on to become a blockbuster. The actor will be next seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is all set to release on June 2. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

Read Suhana Khan sets summer fashion goals in floral dress with plunging neckline, watch viral video