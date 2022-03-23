Suhana Khan spotted with mystery friend, star kid hides her face from paps - see viral photos

Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan is quite active on social media as she keeps sharing pictures from her personal life on her Instagram account. The star kid has been making headlines after returning to Mumbai in November after completing her film studies at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts

She is also the paparazzi's favourite as she is often clicked at multiple locations in Mumbai. On Tuesday, March 22, she was spotted with her male friend inside a car as she was leaving Mannat and as shutterbugs started clicking their pictures, both of them hid their faces. Check out these viral photos.













(Photos from Viral Bhayani)

Last month, Suhana, along with brother Aryan Khan, attended the Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru. The brother-sister duo stepped in for their father SRK to take charge of their IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta also joined them and helped the team management in picking the best players for the upcoming domestic cricket league.



READ | Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he never thought Gauri Khan would be a good mother

Talking about her Bollywood debut, Suhana is rumoured to star in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming musical romantic film 'The Archies', the Netflix adaptation of famous American comic series of the same name. It is being speculated that two other star kids would begin their big Bollywood dreams with this film.

Grandson of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda-Nikhil Nanda, Agastya Nanda will also reportedly star in the film. Daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor also makes her Bollywood debut with 'The Archies', as per the media reports. The film is keenly awaited by the industry and as well as fans for the performance of the three-star kids.