Suhana Khan shares stunning throwback photo in front of New York's picturesque skyline

Suhana Khan/Instagram

Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids. She has amassed a great fan following with over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. The actress keeps sharing her glamorous pictures on her social media, which go viral within minutes.

On Tuesday, April 11, Suhana took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a stunning throwback photo from her days in New York. She posed in a purple bodycon dress in front of the city's picturesque skyline and asked his fans to guess her location as she wrote, "Can you guess where I am?".

In her next story, she posed a 'golden hour' photo of New York's high-rise buildings and captioned it, "Touchdown Hi New York City". Suhana then revealed that she isn't in the American city as she dropped a small clip posing in a white shirt and wrote, "Just kidding hehe but getting ready for something super exciting".













For those wondering, what's this all about? It could be a hint towards SRK's daughter signing her first endorsement deal with an international make-up brand. It is rumoured that Maybelline New York has signed Suhana as its brand ambassador after Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty endorsed the cosmetics giant in India previously.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be seen making her Bollywood debut in The Archies this year. Apart from her, the Zoya Akhtar directorial will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.



READ | Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot