Suhana Khan shares amazing throwback moments from New York college days, see VIRAL pics

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids in B-town. The young pretty lady often shares pictures from her personal life on social media and these photos are shared extensively making them go viral within minutes.

After bidding an emotional goodbye to New York in November where Suhana learnt film studies, she came back to her family in Mumbai. Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan's sister completed her studies at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts. But it is evident that the memories from New York are still deeply rooted within her from her latest post on Instagram.

Joining the Tuesday Throwback trend, she posted three pretty pictures remembering her days from the Big Apple on February 8. Suhana Khan can be seen partying and chilling with her friends in the carousel of photos, which she captioned as "Throwback to my college days" with a half-teary emoji. She looked stunning in the photos looking directly into the camera.



Suhana had also grabbed headlines when she was spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's office recently. She is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut in Akhtar's upcoming musical romantic film 'The Archies', the Netflix adaptation of famous American comic series of the same name. It is being speculated that two other star kids would begin their big Bollywood dreams with this film.

Grandson of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda-Nikhil Nanda, Agastya Nanda will also reportedly star in the film. Daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor also makes her Bollywood debut with 'The Archies', as per the media reports. The film is keenly awaited by the industry and as well as fans for the performance of the three-star kids.