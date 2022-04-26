Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor twin in black as they party with their girl gang

Credit: Suhana Khan/Instagram

Star kids Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor often give bff goals with their social media posts. In a recent viral photo, both Shanaya and Suhana can be seen wearing dresses of the same colour at their friend’s birthday party.

On Tuesday, Suhana took to Instagram and shared a photo with her girl gang. She can be posing with Shanaya Kapoor in the photo, they both wore black dresses. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “birthday girl, love you.”

Earlier Suhana had posted a photo of herself in a sexy tiger print dress. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “wait lemme pose for u.”

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda's much-anticipated debut has been in the news for a long time. According to reports, the trio will make their feature film debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies, which is based on the popular comic strip. As fans have been anxiously waiting to see Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya on the big screen, The Archies has finally hit the floors, according to a new update. Producer Reema Kagti had announced the news on social media.

Reema shared a photo of a clapboard with information on The Archies' first shot on her Instagram account. It's worth noting that Reema and Zoya will produce the film together.

Reema captioned the post as, “#Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix”.

While talking about this collaboration, director Zoya Akhtar said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."