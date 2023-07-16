Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in red saree and bindi, poses with cousin Alia Chhiba in viral photo

The Archies actress Suhana Khan looks absolutely stunning and mesmerising in a red saree in the viral photo.

On Sunday, Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo in which she can be seen wearing a red saree and bindi. In the picture, she can be seen posing with her cousin Alia Chhiba and her friend.

The photo is now going viral on social media. The Archies actress Suhana Khan looks absolutely stunning and mesmerising in the photo. The photo was originally shared by Alia Chhiba and Suhana reshared the photo. The photo is now going viral on social media, fans are going gaga over Suhana’s look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Mihir Ahuja among others. The movie is an Indian musical adaptation of the popular Archie Comics series and is scheduled to release in November this year on Netflix. Suhana will be seen essaying the role of Veronica Lodge in the movie.

Meanwhile, Suhana’s BFF Ananya Pandey opened up if she is insecure about it. In an interview with News18, Ananya Pandey revealed that Suhana Khan is not nervous about her Bollywood debut and said, “She is not nervous. She is very confident and I think she is very good at what she does. So I am actually very excited to see her. After The Archies teaser, everyone is loving her.”

She further added that with Suhana’s debut, competition will increase in the industry and said, “I don’t feel insecure, I feel competitive. I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It is inspiring whenever new talent comes because you get to see what good work is out there, you get to learn from people.”

