Suhana Khan's selfie is breaking the internet but not for a reason you imagined

A photo of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan has made rounds of the internet and like always, it has gone viral once again!

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 10:11 PM IST

Suhana Khan is undoubtedly one of the star-kids who is constantly under limelight. No matter even if she shares a single photo, the craze around her is clearly visible by the amount at which that picture goes viral! It was yet another case where Suhana shared a selfie and it has gone viral.

This time however Suhana Khan's selfie has gone viral for different reasons. The only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri shared a selfie which featured her in a black off-shoulder dress with hair tied neatly in a ponytail and red-coloured shade of lipstick. However Suhana's photo went viral for a completely different reason.

Suhana, who took a selfie against the mirror, went viral for hiding ATM card and money in the back cover of her phone, just like every middle-class girl/boy ever. That caught people's attention and they started showing concern that the daughter of one of the most richest actors carries her ATM card in the back cover of her mobile phone.

Here, take a look at her photo and some of the comments:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SUHANA KHAN (@queen_of_iamsrk) on

Suhana Khan was recently in news for attending a family wedding, looking goregous-as-ever there. A day back she stepped out in an all-white ensemble which caught everybody's attention. For the uninitiated, Suhana, a la her father SRK, is brilliant in acting and plans to take up Bollywood projects after her studies.

