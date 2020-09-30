Suhana Khan's post on 'end colourism' irks netizens; internet users ask why is Shah Rukh Khan promoting fairness cream?

While Suhana Khan's post and the evident message in it was hailed by many including filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actor Sanjay Kapoor among others, it irked a section of social media users who called it the height of 'hypocrisy'.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been making headlines for her recent Instagram post, where the latter demanded an 'end to colourism'.

While sharing a series of mean and nasty comments that she has been subjected to, Suhana pointed out that she has been told she is 'ugly' because of her 'skin tone', 'by full grown men and women', since she was 12 years old.

"Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't," she added.

While she continued with her long Instagram post and spoke about how hating one's 'own people' meant that the person is 'painfully insecure' she wrote, "I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism (sic)."

While the post and the evident message in it was hailed by many including filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actor Sanjay Kapoor among others, it irked a section of social media users who called it the height of 'hypocrisy', raising questions on why her father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan was endorsing a fairness cream brand while his own daughter is demanding #endtocolurism.

And because the comments to Suhana's Instagram post is restricted, irked netizens took to Twitter to express their rage.

“I agree with #SuhanaKhan. But phle India ke logo ke soch badalne se phle apne pitashree (Father) ki soch badalne ki jrurt hai jine lakho youth follow krte & He is shamelessly Promoting fairness cream #SRK #EndOfColourism,” wrote a Twitter user.

"It's fair and handsome.... Ab bolo Handsome Matlab skin tone Se nai hota????," asked another user.

"#Suhanakhan is talking about #endingcolourism but for that you need to embrace your own skin tone first, and from what I see she is just another celebrity who is trying really hard to be fair n babe let's not forget about your dad endorsing fairness creams his whole a** life," said another Twitter user on the micro-blogging site.

"Heights of HYPOCRISY in Bollywood. Baap fairness cream bech rha h Beti Colourism pe post kr rhi hFace with tears of joy #Suhanakhan apne pappa ko bolo phle fairness cream bechna bnd kre (sic)," wrote an irked social media user.

"#SuhanaKhan you should be penning a note to your own father Shah rukh Khan to #EndOfColourism ! He is the one promoting skin whiteners for money! Colour prejudiced was created by the likes of your father in the industry!," wrote yet another user.

Earlier, Suhana took to her Instagram handle to put out a cryptic message on her stories, talking about 'misogyny' and 'conditioned hateful behaviour towards women'.

Sharing a tweet by a social media user, Suhana wrote, 'the double standards are scary'. She followed it with a broken heart emoji.

The tweet read, "Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it's also subconscious conditioned hateful behavior towards women. You don't have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man."

The post came at a time when several film industry actresses including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh among others are under Narcotics Control Bureau's radar for alleged involvement in drugs case being probed as part of investigations in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.