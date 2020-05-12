Suhana Khan, Rysa Panday turn editors for Ananya Panday; cut video clip on her first-year journey in Bollywood

Friends come to rescue of each other despite the ongoing lockdown. Not just rescue, sometimes they make their friends muses for a project or just for fun. Something like this happened with Ananya Panday. Yes, the actor took to her Instagram story and shared a video of her public moments from photoshoots to movies which were pic-stitched and well-edited by her best friend Suhana Khan.

In the video, Ananya looks beautiful as ever during her one-year-long journey in the film industry. The song in the backdrop is 'Play Date' by Melanie Martinez. While Ananya shared another video on her Instagram page which was edited by her younger sister Rysa Pandey. The video also had the same backdrop and captioned the video stating, "Play Date I’m obsessed w this song and edit made by my suppa talented baby sister @rysapanday".

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, talking about her one-year journey in the film industry, Ananya shared her 'firsts' on her Instagram page and wrote, "1 year of SOTY 2 today!! This also marks my first year in the industry. Here are a few of my firsts. My 1st screen test, my 1st reading, my 1st director, my 1st co-stars, my 1st shot, my 1st dialogue, my 1st song shoot, my 1st stunt (and stunt double) and my 1st trailer launch - all leading up to my 1st film ever. Forever grateful and blessed to have received so much love from all of you. Thank you @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @adityaseal @dop007 @manishmalhotra05 @sharicsequeira @lovolol @parth.dholakia @vardannayak @ayeshadevitre @sajzdot @robin_behl14 @spacemuffin27 @pranita.abhi and the entire cast and crew of Student of the Year 2!".

Take a look: