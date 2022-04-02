Abram Khan prays for KKR win, photo shared by Suhana Khan goes viral

It seems like Shah Rukh Khan's kids were a strong luck factor for Friday's KKR match against Punjab Kings.

Last night Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders put up a brilliant game and won against the Punjab Kings. The actor's kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and little Abram attended the match with actress Ananya Pandey, and it seems like the little one's prayer has worked for the team. Suhana Khan posted moments from the match, and in one picture, we see little Abram crossing his fingers for the win. In another photo we see them celebrating the hardwork of their players and Suhana tagged it as 'dream team.'

Here are the pictures

In match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has a special cheering squad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Donning tank tops with the KKR logo on them, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were seen at the stadium gearing to cheer for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's Knight Riders. Before the game, the two ladies had taken to their Instagram stories and shared videos, where they had shared with fans that they will be at the stadium. SRK's kids took away the limelight from the match, and their presence also got a fair share in KKR's glorious victory. Here's a collage that sums up Suhana, Aryan, and Abram's excitement.

Even a few days back, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, was seen watching the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings were playing KKR at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which is co-owned by Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla. On Saturday evening, pictures of Aryan Khan in the stands appeared on social media. Aryan was photographed wearing a black t-shirt and smiling as he watched the game. He was seen conversing with a pal who sat next to him in the photos.

People were happy seeing him smile. One user commented, “Finally seen this guy smiling a bit for a change.” Another person wrote, “He is humble and down to earth person , standing with people and enjoying match” A few days ago, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, arrived in style to Apoorva Mehta's birthday party. Dharma Productions, which is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, has Apoorva Mehta as its CEO. For the first time since his detention in the drugs case, Aryan posed for the cameras. The celebrity kid looked fantastic in a black suit with a white shirt.