This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Health benefits of fish oil

10 Rarest creatures in India

9 healthy sources of fat for vegetarians

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Abram Khan prays for KKR win, photo shared by Suhana Khan goes viral

It seems like Shah Rukh Khan's kids were a strong luck factor for Friday's KKR match against Punjab Kings.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 02, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

Last night Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders put up a brilliant game and won against the Punjab Kings. The actor's kids Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and little Abram attended the match with actress Ananya Pandey, and it seems like the little one's prayer has worked for the team. Suhana Khan posted moments from the match, and in one picture, we see little Abram crossing his fingers for the win. In another photo we see them celebrating the hardwork of their players and Suhana tagged it as 'dream team.'

In match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has a special cheering squad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Donning tank tops with the KKR logo on them, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were seen at the stadium gearing to cheer for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's Knight Riders. Before the game, the two ladies had taken to their Instagram stories and shared videos, where they had shared with fans that they will be at the stadium. SRK's kids took away the limelight from the match, and their presence also got a fair share in KKR's glorious victory. Here's a collage that sums up Suhana, Aryan, and Abram's excitement. 

 

READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan spotted watching IPL match, fans gush over his smile – Photos inside

Even a few days back, Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, was seen watching the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings were playing KKR at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which is co-owned by Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla. On Saturday evening, pictures of Aryan Khan in the stands appeared on social media. Aryan was photographed wearing a black t-shirt and smiling as he watched the game. He was seen conversing with a pal who sat next to him in the photos.

People were happy seeing him smile. One user commented, “Finally seen this guy smiling a bit for a change.” Another person wrote, “He is humble and down to earth person , standing with people and enjoying match” A few days ago, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, arrived in style to Apoorva Mehta's birthday party. Dharma Productions, which is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar, has Apoorva Mehta as its CEO. For the first time since his detention in the drugs case, Aryan posed for the cameras. The celebrity kid looked fantastic in a black suit with a white shirt.

India Couture Week 2023: Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter burns the ramp in stunning ensembles

BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

Situation in Manipur 'very serious', govt not taking strong steps: Opposition MPs after visiting state

Bro box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Waltair Veerayya, takes massive opening of Rs 30 crore

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

