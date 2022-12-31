Suhana Khan parties with mother Gauri Khan, other friends ahead of New Year's Eve

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan were spotted hosting an intimate bash on New Year's Eve. Several photos from the celebrations went viral on social media.

Among the photos shared on Instagram, Suhana was spotted posing with friends. The young bud was looking gorgeous in a grey bodycon. Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber was also seen in some of the photos. Gauri donned a blue dress and a pair of white sneakers like a pro. The photos shared by the fan account stated that these are from SRK's bungalow at Alibagh.

Here are the photos

On Christmas, Suhana was spotted enjoying lunch with Kapoor family in Mumbai. She accompanied The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda as well as his sister Navya Naveli Nanda and mother Shweta Bachchan. During the X'Mas, Suhana and Agastya looked charming in black outfits, while Navya and Shweta twinned in white.

Recently, Suhana wrapped her upcoming movie The Archies. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, `The Archies` is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The Archies marks not only the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan`s daughter Suhana but also Amitabh Bachchan`s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor`s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the project. After wrapping up the film, Zoya also shared a string of images from the sets. The first image is of a clapboard, while the second image is a group photo featuring the entire cast and crew.