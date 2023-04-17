Viral video: Suhana Khan appears to drop F-bomb at Ishan Kishan during KKR's recent IPL game, fans defend her 'outburst'

Suhana Khan at the IPL game at Wankhede Stadium

Suhana Khan was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon, supporting dad Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League encounter against the Mumbai Indians. Suhana is a regular at KKR’s games, particularly the ones that take place in Mumbai. On Sunday, too, she was seen cheering from the stands for her side.

During the game, as Mumbai were chasing the target of 186 set by Kolkata, Mumbai opener Ishan Kishan gave some tough time to the KKR bowlers. The youngster hit a rapid 58 to take the game away from Kolkata in the Powerplay itself. Hence, when Ishan fell in the 8th over, all of KKR celebrated wildly. On the telecast, the camera panned to Suhana in the stands, who appeared to mouth “f*** off’ at the exact moment. While the telecats immeduately cut back to the ground, many eagle-eyed viewers caught Suhana’s passionate response.

On Monday, the clip was posted on various social media platforms, some criticising Suhana for being foul-mouthed, while others praising her as passionate. On Reddit, the short clip was posted with the title: ‘Did Suhana just say F##k Off to Ishan Kishan in todays match’. In the comments, most fans defended Suhana. One wrote, “Who doesn’t curse while watching sports.” Another commented, “Good that she is passionate about the team which her father owns.”

Many fans said that her response showed how much she cared and wasn’t exactly directed at Ishan in particular. “That was more of an expression than targeted abuse,” wrote one. Others, however, weren’t too pleased with what they saw as an outburst. “Why are these star kids so foul mouth,” wrote one.

Suhana, 23, is set to make her film debut this year with The Archies, Zoya Akhtar’s film based on charactes from the Archie’s Comics. The film, which will release on Netflix, also stars Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.