Suhana Khan loves sun-kissed moments and these photos are proof

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who has been studying in the US, is currently in Mumbai with family during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. She has been sharing photos of herself after making her Instagram page public. Moreover, the star kid also changed her display photo on the photo-sharing app. In the photo, Suhana is seen gazing somewhere while getting sun-kissed. It seems like the photo is clicked at Mannat itself.

While talking about her Instagram story, Khan is showing her silhouette while clicking a mirror selfie during sunset. As Mannat is sea-facing, we can also see a glimpse of the beach in the backdrop. Suhana is wearing a blue outfit in the photo.

Check out the photos below:

Earlier during an interaction, Shah Rukh revealed about Suhana wanting to be an actor. The superstar had said, "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That's the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do."

While talking about Suhana having boyfriend problems, SRK also said, "I sort out all their problems and hate it when they have boyfriend/girlfriend problems. I just want to say, 'kick that person out' but you know then I say, 'in life, it happens that you have to give and take in relationships darling.' I hate explaining it to her. I want to tell her this guy is no good. But I have to sometimes choose presents for him which is like the worst thing possible. 'Papa, what do you think he'll like?' Oh, he'll like a 'enacts punch' on his face."