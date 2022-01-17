Suhana Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in black dress at cousin Alia Chhiba's birthday bash

Daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan always stays in the limelight as she keeps sharing her sexy and scintillating pictures on her Instagram handle.

Suhana took to Instagram in the early wee hours on Monday (17 January) to drop pictures from her maternal's cousin Alia Chhiba's birthday party. The two looked sizzling hot as they posed for the camera in the first picture and took a mirror selfie in the second picture. The star kid Suhana wore a black dress, while birthday girl Alia wore a maroon dress.

Suhana is very close to Alia as she keeps sharing pictures with her on her social media. She even expressed her love for Alia in the second photograph which she captioned as "I love u forever and ever".

Check out the pictures here











Alia Chhiba is Gauri Khan's brother Vikrant's daughter. So, she is the niece of Shah Rukh Khan and cousin of Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam. She is a fashion designer by profession and has reportedly even launched two brands amidst the pandemic for quirky socks and designer face masks.

Meanwhile, Suhana bid an emotional goodbye to New York in November where she was studying film studies. She is rumoured to make her debut in 'The Archies' - the Netflix adaptation of famous American comic series of the same name. Zoya Akhtar directs the musical film, which also has two other star kids associated with it. Grandson of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda-Nikhil Nanda, Agastya Nanda will also reportedly star in the film. Daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor also makes her Bollywood debut with 'The Archies', as per the media reports. The film is keenly awaited by the industry and as well as fans for the performance of the three-star kids.