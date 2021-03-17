Headlines

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's reaction to Shanaya Kapoor's photo in black bodysuit is aww-some

Recently, when Shanaya shared a solo photo on social media, both Suhana and Khushi could not stop crushing over it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2021, 06:48 PM IST

Bollywood's star kids often make headlines given they are all very active on social media and keep sharing updates from their lives on a regular basis. 

And speaking of this, as of now, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor are ruling the internet after they turned their Instagram handles from private to public, most recently the latter two. 

While all three are BFFS, Shanaya and Suhana are childhood buddies and often are seen dropping some awesome comments on each other's posts on social media. Khushi and cousin Shanaya too are seen engaging in friendly banter on Instagram. 

Recently, when Shanaya shared a solo photo on social media, both Suhana and Khushi could not stop crushing over it.

In the pictures, Shanaya is seen flaunting her curves in a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline teamed with black cargos. 

On one hand, while Khushi commented "INSANE", Suhana took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "Omgggg" and followed it up with a heart-eyed emoji. 

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor made her Instagram account public earlier this year. Since then, her social media fan-following has increased manifold. 

She was last seen in a web show that her mom Maheep Kapoor was a part of and is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut. 

Meanwhile, Suhana returned to the US a few weeks back and Khushi reportedly headed to LA a week back to pursue a course in acting. 

