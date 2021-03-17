Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's reaction to Shanaya Kapoor's photo in black bodysuit is aww-some

Recently, when Shanaya shared a solo photo on social media, both Suhana and Khushi could not stop crushing over it.

Bollywood's star kids often make headlines given they are all very active on social media and keep sharing updates from their lives on a regular basis.

And speaking of this, as of now, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor are ruling the internet after they turned their Instagram handles from private to public, most recently the latter two.

While all three are BFFS, Shanaya and Suhana are childhood buddies and often are seen dropping some awesome comments on each other's posts on social media. Khushi and cousin Shanaya too are seen engaging in friendly banter on Instagram.

Recently, when Shanaya shared a solo photo on social media, both Suhana and Khushi could not stop crushing over it.

In the pictures, Shanaya is seen flaunting her curves in a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline teamed with black cargos.

On one hand, while Khushi commented "INSANE", Suhana took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "Omgggg" and followed it up with a heart-eyed emoji.

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor made her Instagram account public earlier this year. Since then, her social media fan-following has increased manifold.

She was last seen in a web show that her mom Maheep Kapoor was a part of and is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Suhana returned to the US a few weeks back and Khushi reportedly headed to LA a week back to pursue a course in acting.