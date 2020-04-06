Headlines

Suhana Khan gets productive during lockdown, takes up online belly dancing class

Belly dancer and instructor Sanjana Muthreja took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with Suhana Khan amid their online belly dancing classes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2020, 08:39 PM IST

Suhana Khan is in Mumbai with her family during the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak across the world. She has been enjoying the time to the fullest with her parents and siblings. A few days back, her mother and ace interior designer Gauri Khan had taken to her Instagram page and shared a photo of the star kid posing as a model. Gauri had turned into a makeup artist with Suhana as a muse.

A few days back, ace belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja revealed that Suhana has been taking online belly dancing classes with her and shared a glimpse of the same. No, it's not a video of the star kid is dancing but showing her smiling face to her instructor. Suhana is seen wearing a black tank top and hair styled in a side braid.Sanjana captioned the photo stating, "Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2 #bellydanceclass #bellydanceathome #onlinebellydance #stayhome #skypelessons #artofbellydancewithsanjana #suhanakhan".

Earlier, while talking about his children making their Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan had told India Today, "I should not impose my ideas on them because mine are so set. Mine has now been almost fully cultivated. I am here to give my yeoman service to the Indian film industry with my cultivated amazing talent. Why just duplicate it to them? Let them learn something."The superstar also said, "As actors and filmmakers, my kids, in case they wish to come in, they have to bring something new. They can’t live off the stuff their father has managed to do. It’s important they bring in something new and if I impose myself, they won’t be able to."

