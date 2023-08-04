Headlines

Suhana Khan slammed for 'colour correction' in lipstick ad, netizens say 'brand could have used her dusky skintone'

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is being trolled for 'colour correcting' her skin tone in a lipstick advertisement.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is being trolled for lightening her skin tone for a lipstick commercial, whose poster is going viral on social media. The same has been shared on the Reddit subgroup Bolly Blinds N Gossip with the caption, "Suhana Khan colour corrected pro max. She looks Ankita Lokhande."

Netizens are slamming the brand and Suhana both for glorifying the obsession with fair skin. In the comments section, one Reddit user wrote, "They could have easily found a shade as per Suhana's actual dusky colour tone. That's the whole point of a credible international makeup brand that they are inclusive, isn't it?", while another wrote, "Why did the brand apply pancake makeup to Suhana's dusky face? It's not flattering."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be seen making her Bollywood debut in the romantic musical film The Archies, based on the American comics of the same name. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar of Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame, will be a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Netflix later this year.

Apart from Suhana, the film will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.

It has been reported that Shah Rukh's daughter and Amitabh's grandson fell in love during The Archies shoot. A source shared some details about their relationship with Hindustan Times, "They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members."

READ | Zoya Akhtar hits back at trolls calling The Archies 'too white': 'How do we define what an Indian looks like'

 

