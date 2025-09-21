Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood receives rave reviews, shares his childhood photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, calls him...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 10:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aryan Khan, elder son of star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been the talk of the town ever since his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood hit Netflix earlier this year on Thursday, September 18. The show focus on challenges that an outsider Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya) has to face in the Hindi film industry after making an explosive debut.

Aryan is earning widespread praise, with social media buzzing over clips from his shows, star-studded cameos, and the brilliant performances of the cast, including Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, Anya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and Manoj Pahwa. The Netflix show also stars Karan Johar, Arshad Wasri, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

Amid the huge success of the show, Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan on Sunday took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to her big brother. She also posted a childhood picture of Aryan with their dad. "Always been Number 1," Suhana captioned the post. In the throwback picture, little Aryan could be seen holding a certificate and a prize that he won at a school event and posing with SRK. Another picture showed the sibling pair posing for cameras at the show's screening in Mumbai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood features more than twenty stars making fun cameo appearances. These include Emraan Hashmi, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Badshah among others.

