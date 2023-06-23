Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, buys property worth Rs 12.91 crore in Alibag ahead of Bollywood debut

Suhana Khan with dad Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has reportedly purchased agricultural land worth a whopping Rs 12.91 crore in Alibag near Mumbai. The deal took place earlier this month and the registration for the 1.5 acre land describes Suhana, an upcoming actress, as an ‘agriculturist’.

As per documents accessed online, the registration deed from June 1 shows that Suhana has purchased 1.5 acre o agricultural land in Thal village in Alibag, along with three structures with a combined area of 2218 square feet. Suhana paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh for the purchase. The ;and was purchased from sisters Priya, Anjali, and Rekha Khot.

The property is now registered under the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, in which Shah Rukh’s mother-in-law Savita Chhibber and sister-in-law Namita Chhibber (Suhana’s grandmonther and aunt) are directors. The property is situated close to Alibag, a town in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and just an hour away from Mumbai.

Suhana, 23, is awaiting her grand Bollywood debut this year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an adaptation of the characters and stories of Archie’s Comics. As per reports, Suhana is playing a character based on Veronic Lodge in the Netflix film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film’s teaser was unveiled recently at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh also owns property in Alibag, very close to where Suhana has purchased this land. As per reports, Shah Rukh owns a sea-facing property in the same village of Thal, which comes equipped with a helipad and swimming pool. Alibag is home to several other Bollywood celebs as well, with the likes of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli also owning properties in the coastal town.