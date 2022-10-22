Suhana Khan brutally trolled for her 'uncomfortable' walk in saree at Diwali bash, netizens say 'robot lag rahi hai'

Suhana Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended the Diwali bash at Manish Malhotra's house on the night of Thursday, October 20 in a shimmery saree and looked exquisite in her outfit. Though the star kid was trolled for the way she walked from her car to the fashion designer's home.

Netizens noticed that Suhana looked a bit uncomfortable while she walked in her heels in the video shared by the celebrity photographer Manav Manglani. Many Instagram users said that she is walking like a robot and made fun of the upcoming actress who is set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies.

"Giving thoda aunty vibes and the shoes clearly make her uncomfortable", wrote one Instagram user, while another commented, "Are baba yeh robot zyada lag rahi hai chalte hue". A few users even came in her support with comments such as, "FYI wise minds don’t see the results but the effort behind. Have some decency while you comment" and "Hota h saree me uncomfortable sabko, iska mtlb ye to nahi ki wo try bhi nhi kare".

Along with Suhana, The Archies will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.



READ | The Archies: Zoya Akhtar wraps up Ooty schedule of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's debut film

The Archies is the fifth full-length feature film by Zoya Akhtar after making box office hits and critically appreciated movies namely Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy. She has also directed the segments in Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories.