Suhana Khan birthday: Gauri Khan shares gorgeous photo, Ananya Panday drops childhood pic wishing The Archies star

Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan has turned a year older on Sunday as she is celebrating her 22nd birthday on May 22. On her birthday, her mother Gauri Khan shared a picture to mark the special day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri dropped a stunning photograph of Suhana where she can be seen wearing a colourful printed coat with pink pants. Her minimal makeup and wavy hair have added more glam to her look. She captioned the post, "Birthday girl".

As soon as she shared the post, Bollywood celebrities showered love on Suhana. Manish Malhotra wrote, "happy birthday @suhanakhan2". While, Karan Johar commented, "Happy birthday my darling" with heart emoticons. Other celebrities like Farah Khan Kunder, Neha Dhupia, and Zoya Akhtar also poured in their wishes in the comments section.

On the other hand, Suhana's BFF and actor Ananya Panday shared an unseen picture of the birthday girl to make the special occasion more memorable. The 'Gehraiyaan' actress took to her Instagram Stories and posted a throwback photograph from childhood with Suhana. The BFFs look adorable in the snap.





She even shared a gorgeous picture with Suhana. Calling her 'Bestest Girl', she wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestest girl with the best heart. I love u so so much Sue pixie."





Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ananya and Suhana have an interesting movie lineup. Suhana will make her grand debut in Netflix's film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. Also marking the debut of Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, it is an adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name.

Whereas, Ananya has Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda scheduled to release on August 25. She will also be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The latter is backed by Zoya Akhtar too under her production house Tiger Baby Films with Reema Kagti.



(With inputs from ANI)