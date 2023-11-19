Headlines

Meet Alyssa Healy, wife of pacer Mitchell Starc, who also plays for Australia

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Every possible method being tried for speedy evacuation, says Nitin Gadkari

Meet only Indian cricketer to be world champion without playing single World Cup game; faded away in his 20s, now he...

Antidepressants, dry fruits sent for 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Alyssa Healy, wife of pacer Mitchell Starc, who also plays for Australia

Antidepressants, dry fruits sent for 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Bollywood celebs spotted at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's love story

Indian batters who scored 50+ runs in most consecutive innings in World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad to cheer for Team India in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor can be seen cheering for Team India at Narendra Modi Stadium during the World Cup 2023 Final against Australia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor have arrived at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, to cheer for Team India in the World Cup 2023 Final against Australia. They were sitting with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by iamsrk (@srkxjaan)

The entire nation holds its breath as the unstoppable force of India faces Australia in World Cup 2023 final. Meanwhile, a pro-Palestine fan breached a tight security cordon to enter the field of play in a desperate attempt to hug Virat Kohli during the World Cup final between India against Australia here on Sunday.

The incident happened before the first drinks break. The security personnel apprehended the man, who was identified as Wayne Johnson, an Australian of Chinese-Filipino origin. He was arrested and taken to Chand Kheda Police station.

Political sloganeering is an offence at cricket games but with Johnson being a foreign national, it is not yet known what kind of action will be taken against him. Johnson wore a face mask with the design of a Palestine flag and a T-shirt with slogans on both side s.On the front of the t-shirt, 'stop bombing Palestine' was written and on the back, 'Save Palestine'.His sudden intrusion caught everyone unaware but the security was quick to apprehend him. (With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Australia 450-2, India all out for...': Mitchell Marsh's bold prediction goes viral ahead of World Cup 2023 final

Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

Not Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, but this Bollywood actress introduced Orry 4 years ago

'Have always been a big admirer but...': Shah Rukh Khan pens note for David Beckham after he attends party at Mannat

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE