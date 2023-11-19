Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor can be seen cheering for Team India at Narendra Modi Stadium during the World Cup 2023 Final against Australia.

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor have arrived at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, to cheer for Team India in the World Cup 2023 Final against Australia. They were sitting with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shah Rukh Khan and other celebs.

Take a look:

The entire nation holds its breath as the unstoppable force of India faces Australia in World Cup 2023 final. Meanwhile, a pro-Palestine fan breached a tight security cordon to enter the field of play in a desperate attempt to hug Virat Kohli during the World Cup final between India against Australia here on Sunday.

The incident happened before the first drinks break. The security personnel apprehended the man, who was identified as Wayne Johnson, an Australian of Chinese-Filipino origin. He was arrested and taken to Chand Kheda Police station.

Political sloganeering is an offence at cricket games but with Johnson being a foreign national, it is not yet known what kind of action will be taken against him. Johnson wore a face mask with the design of a Palestine flag and a T-shirt with slogans on both side s.On the front of the t-shirt, 'stop bombing Palestine' was written and on the back, 'Save Palestine'.His sudden intrusion caught everyone unaware but the security was quick to apprehend him. (With inputs from PTI)