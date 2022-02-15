Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Jahnavi Mehta look dapper in new pic from IPL 2022 mega auction

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, along with Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta, represented Kolkata Knight Riders, the team owned by their parents, in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction held for two days from February 12-February 13 in Bengaluru.

Now, in a new picture released by the KKR on its Instagram handle on Monday, February 14, the three-star kids looked dapper and super confident in smart casuals. Suhana, Aryan, and Jahnavi posed with A R Srikkanth who heads the scouting and player acquisition for the team, former Indian international cricketer and team's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, former Indian international cricketer and current bowling coach of the team Bharathi Arun and Venky Mysore, CEO of the team and SRK's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Sharing the picture, KKR had captioned it, "It’s done and dusted in Bengaluru! Next up MISSON #IPL2022 @mysore.v @abhisheknayar @bharathi__arun @suhanakhan2 @arsrikkanth @___aryan___ @jahnavi_mehta #KKR #AmiKKR #GalaxyOfKnights #IPLAuction #TATAIPLAuction." Watch the picture, extensively shared on social media, here.

Earlier, Juhi Chawla had shared the photo of the trio from the IPL auction, describing them as a "bunch of young owners." Aryan's attendance at the much-celebrated event marked his first public appearance after his arrest in the controversial drugs case in October 2021. The Bombay High Court had granted him bail twenty-five days after his arrest.

Aryan and Suhana were also spotted returning to Mumbai after the IPL 2022 mega auction and their photos at the airport arrival had gone viral. Meanwhile, Suhana was recently spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's office in Mumbai. She is rumoured to make her Bollywood debut in Akhtar's upcoming musical romantic film 'The Archies', the Netflix adaptation of famous American comic series of the same name.