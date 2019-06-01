Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were to make their Bollywood debut in THIS SRK movie 9 years ago, here is why they didn't

Ananya Panday recently made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. While Tiger is already an established star in B-Town, Tara too made her debut in the movie. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the movie was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Karan had previously directed Student Of The Year, which introduced three talents in the film industry - Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The movie released in 2012. However that wouldn't have been the first time when Karan Johar introduced fresh talents in Bollywood.

He was supposed to introduce Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri's daughter Suhana Khan in the 2009 release My Name Is Khan. Ananya recently opened up to ETimes about the same and mentioned how she and 12-year-old Suhana Khan were excited to just walk by on the movie sets.

Ananya Panday told the portal, “I actually remember the time when I went on a set with Suhana when Shah Rukh sir was shooting for ‘My Name is Khan’. Suhana and I went to visit him on set when he was in America. They were shooting some scene, and Karan (Johar) needed some people to walk around in the background. So, he asked to just walk around and we were like 12 or something and we got so excited. I wore this pink jacket and I was so excited. They took some 7-8 takes and in every take both of us did this like walking and overacting. When we watched the film and we were waiting for our scene to come which is when we realized that it was cut from the movie. We were so upset but that’s one memory I have from my sets.”

For the uninitiated, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are BFFs in real life. Not only them, Shanaya Kapoor, cousin of Janhvi and Sonam Kapoor, also happens to roam around with them since they were little children. On being asked about working with her BFFs, Ananya totally loved the idea.