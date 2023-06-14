Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda pose for adorable postcard photo, check out Shweta Bachchan's reaction

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Bachchan are all set for the release of their film The Archies. The team was recently spotted flying to Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event.

The Archies' Instagram page also shared many postcard photos, one of which was a cute photo of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who are rumoured to be dating each other. However, what caught netizens' attention was Agatya Nanda's mother Shweta Bachchan's adorable comment on the post featuring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan commented, "So cute (sic)," on the photos. In the photos, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Vedang Raina, along with Zoya Akhtar were seen in an airplane, flying to Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event.

The caption of the post read, "Catching flights aur feelings kyunki #TheArchies ja rahe hain apne pehle adventure ke liye First stop: Sao Paulo! (sic)."

Here are the photos

This is not the first time that Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda grabbed attention. The duo was recently spotted outside Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend, Tania Shroff’s house for a party. After the party, Agastya Nanda could be seen dropping Suhana Khan to her car and blowing a kiss to her while she left the party.

The video of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda had gone viral at the time.