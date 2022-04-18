Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's rumoured debut project The Archies goes on floors

Photo credits/Instagram

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda's much-anticipated debut has been in the news for a long time. According to reports, the trio will make their feature film debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies, which is based on the popular comic strip. As fans have been anxiously waiting to see Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya on the big screen, The Archies has finally hit the floors today, according to a new update. Producer Reema Kagti announced the news on social media.

Reema shared a photo of a clapboard with information on The Archies' first shot on her Instagram account. It's worth noting that Reema and Zoya will produce the film together.



Reema captioned the post as, “#Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix”.





Farhan Akhtar re-shared the post on his Instagram story shortly after, wishing the team well. Meanwhile, there has been speculation that Agastya will play Archie Andrews in the film, with Khushi and Suhana portraying Betty and Veronica.



Meanwhile, talking about this collaboration, director Zoya Akhtar had previously said, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today."



"It's a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. He added, "We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations."