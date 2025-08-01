Sudipto Sen wins National Film Award for Best Director for The Kerala Story, netizens say 'Vanga ko hi de dete for Animal'

Twitter
At the 71st National Film Awards, Sudipto Sen was announced as the Best Director for the controversial film The Kerala Story, headlined by Adah Sharma.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 07:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The 71st National Film Awards were announced on Thursday, August 1. Sudipto Sen has been named the Best Director for the controversial film The Kerala Story, a decision that sparked outrageous reactions. Headlined by Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide and became one of the biggest Bollywood hits in 2023. But, the socio-political thriller also faced a lot of protests across the nation, was dubbed Islamophobic, and received negative reviews from the audiences and critics.

Reacting to Sudipto Sen's win, several netizens shared that Sandeep Reddy Vanga should have won the award for Animal. One X user said, "Sudipto Sen to choddo, Vanga ko hi de dete, he really deserved it for Animal", while another added, "Sudipto Sen gets National Award for Kerala Story, my god, WHAT A JOKE!!!."

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the National Film Award for Best Actor for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Rani Mukerji was announced as the Best Actress winner for the legal drama Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway. The other major winners from Bollywood were Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, that won three awards for Best Makeup, Best Costume Designer, and Best Best Feature Film in Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal also took home three National Awards for Best Sound Design, Best Music Director (Background Score), and Special Mention for Re-recording.

The 71st National Film Awards honoured the best films, best performances, and cinematic achievements from the Indian films certified by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The list of winners was announced by the jury panel in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. Ashutosh Gowariker served as the chairperson of the jury for the Feature Films section.

READ | 71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours

