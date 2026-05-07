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Sudipto Sen says he avoids working with Akshay Kuma, Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Directors are not allowed to be directors’

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen said he avoids working with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar because he wants to focus on his own stories instead of carrying the pressure that comes with big actors.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2026, 08:52 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sudipto Sen says he avoids working with Akshay Kuma, Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Directors are not allowed to be directors’
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Sudipto Sen recently opened up about why he chooses not to work with superstars like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan in his films. The filmmaker shared that while making The Kerala Story, he had already decided that he did not want the project to become a “big star film.”

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Sudipto said, "I was very sure that I am not going to work with big stars" while working on The Kerala Story. He explained that the film was always planned as a small project with a story that could emotionally connect with millions of Indians, rather than being marketed around celebrity faces.

The director also admitted that working with popular actors comes with its own pressure. According to him, big stars bring a “lot of package,” and that responsibility can shift the focus away from storytelling. Explaining his point further, Sudipto said, "The thing is I am a confident person but I am not overconfident."

He added that while he is comfortable making his own films, he does not feel confident handling the expectations attached to major stars. Sudipto explained, "When big star comes, your responsibility is to make his film. You make Akshay Kumar's film, you make Shah Rukh Khan's film."

Sharing his thoughts on creative freedom, the filmmaker also claimed that "directors are not allowed to be directors" when working with huge stars. He said he prefers to stay focused on storytelling rather than designing a film around a celebrity image.

Talking about his creative approach, Sudipto further stated, "I rather concentrate on my art, I rather concentrate on my story to make my film rather than making film for somebody else."

Apart from The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen is known for films such as The Last Monk, Lucknow Times and Yeh Suhaagraat Impossible, many of which revolve around socially and politically sensitive subjects.

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