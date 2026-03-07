FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

As Sudipto Sen's latest production, Charak, hits cinemas, we bring to you the filmmaker's fascination with dark subjects, what inspired him to produce Charak, and also why he refused to helm the direction of The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 08:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
Sudipto Sen
Filmmaker Sudipto Sen has a knack for realistic cinema. His movies often leave the audience disturbed, uncomfortable, and, to some extent, shocked. After directing The Kerala Story and the critically acclaimed Bastar- The Naxal Story, Sen has come up with Charak. The film has been released in theatres, and Sen has once again stunned the moviegoers with the dark, gruesome side of humans. Before the release, Sen joined DNA India, discussing his latest movie in detail, and also revealed why he chose not to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond. 

Sudipto Sen on Charak

Speaking about the topic and explaining its relevance, Sen revealed, "Charak is the festival which is very close to Eastern India and the southern part in Tamil Nadu and East Karnataka. It happens in the month of Chaitra. It is a very colourful festival. Music, dance, and interesting rituals. So, we are very much part of that, this festival. So, it is part of our existence." 

Also read: Exclusive: Sudipto Sen calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'pervert', reveals why he didn't watch Animal: 'I can never fathom the fact that...'

He continued, "But at the same time, Charak is a story of the invocation of Maa Kali and Lord Shiva. So, Maa Kali and Lord Shiva have many tantric practices. Tantric practices are actually a mythical part of the ancient Indian rituals. That includes cannibalism. That goes up to playing football with a human skull, sitting on a human skull and praying for that tantra sadhana. And eventually leads to human sacrifice. Child sacrifice. That was very much part of the festival. So, this festival had two parts. But in the course of time, these aghori practices, cannibalism, you know, taking out flesh from a dead body and offering to the puja are legally banned."  

What inspired Sudipto to produce Charak

Speaking about what inspired him to make Charak, he asserted, "I have at least 8-10 videos on my mobile, which you won't be able to bear. Such videos. You live with superstition. Every human being you have a superstition. These are harmless. Believe it or not, it doesn't matter. But the mindset behind that is very dangerous. That leads to human sacrifice. If you keep this logic in your mind, that inculcates and that grows and goes up to that. All these things inspired me to back this subject."

Sudipto Sen on why he rejected directing The Kerala Story 2 

Sen, who has directed the blockbuster The Kerala Story, didn't return for the sequel. Speaking about the same, he said, "I have worked hard for 10 years for Kerala Story. And, today, under any circumstances, even if you put a gun to my head, I will not believe that you can't brush it under the carpet by calling it a propaganda film. Now, when I wanted to make Kerala Story 2, Vipul ji pursued me till the end. Yes. But, when I came to know that the decision had been made, in Kerala Story 2, not only in Kerala, there will be stories of multiple states, I felt that I didn't have any idea about other states." 

'I can rely on WhatsApp forward for my research': Sudipto Sen 

Sudipto added that he didn't have an idea of the sequel, which motivated him to step back. He asserted, "In The Kerala Story, my inherent idea was that I wanted to expose the nexus of ISIS. I wanted to talk about Islamic radicalism. But, in the sequel, there's a story of Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, my knowledge was from newspapers and WhatsApp forward. I never read anything about it. What is the contact of ISIS there? What is it? It's a criminal aspect and Islamic terrorism. I don't know much about it. It's a very sensitive subject. You can't have WhatsApp forward as your research base."

Sharing his hesitation about Kerala Story 2, Sen added, "When I came to know that there would be The Kerala Story Goes Beyond, then I decided that I shouldn't make it. Because one thing has been made. It's better to make Charak than to repeat it. Correct. There are 2-3 more films. There are 2-3 more films after this. I should do all that. Kamakhya (Narayan Singh) is a fantastic filmmaker. His two documentaries got the National Award. I haven't seen the film. But, I'm sure he has done a good job."
 

