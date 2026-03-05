Exclusive: Sudipto Sen calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'pervert', reveals why he didn't watch Animal: 'I can never fathom the fact that...'

While promoting his upcoming movie Charak, Sudipto Sen reveals that he doesn't like violent movies, explains why his last movie Bastar had grusome killings, and he also slams Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his 'pervert' mentality.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, popularly known for the hard-hitting blockbuster The Kerala Story, openly condemns violence shown in the commercial cinema, reveals why he chose to skip watching Animal or Dhurandhar, and went on to call Sandeep Reddy Vanga a 'pevert'. In the past few years, movies like Animal, Kill, Marco, and Dhurandhar faced criticism for being hyper-violent and promoting toxic masculinity. Sudipto, whose last two films were disturbingly haunting, has declared himself a 'hater of violence' and slammed makers for using excessive blood and gore to convey their story.

'Violence in cinema is exaggerated': Sudipto Sen

Sen will soon be bringing his upcoming production, Charak, and while promoting the film, he joins DNA India and shares his take on movies driven by hyper-violent action set pieces. He remarks, "First of all, I am against violence." He further asserts, "I can never fathom the fact that violence is necessary to convert your thought into an act. But at the same time, I avoided violence in many cases. The violence of any fiction, I think, is exaggerated."

Sudipto Sen on why Bastar had gruesome, violent scenes

Sudipto explains why he made Bastar against his own principle and adds, "In the beginning of Bastar, almost on the 15-16 minutes, a man is chopped into 32 pieces. Now, I could have avoided that shot. But what happened is that the incident was narrated to me by the wife of that man. The wife is saying that she, in her own eyes, first saw her son being taken, saw her husband being cut into pieces, because he hoisted the Indian tricolour, and after that she was asked to paint a wall with the blood of her husband. I just wanted to inculcate that feeling of that lady in the mind of my viewer so that they will never forget that female."

Watch the trailer of Sudipto Sen's Charak

Sudipto Sen calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga a pervert

Sudipto, without mincing his words, admits he didn't watch Animal and Dhurandhar, and even calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga a 'pervert'. Explaining the same, he adds, "I don't watch violent films. And secondly, I don't watch that film where women are demeaned. You may say I am biased. But I have heard that the director (Sandeep) has talked about women in a demeaning way. So, I thought I wouldn't watch."

Sudipto defends Sandeep as a storyteller and adds, "As a filmmaker, he has every right to show whatever he wants. When you are a filmmaker, you are a socially responsible person. So, I did not see the film (Animal), and I will not be able to comment on the film. But, if you are openly saying ki ek ladki ko pyaar karte ho. Usko samjhane ke liye maarna zaroori hai, so, I think this man is perverted."

About Charak

Sudipto Sen has produced Charak, a film that promises to expose the dark, unknown side of the annual Charak mela that happens in the interior of India. Charak isn't just about celebration, but is laced with some gruesome, disturbing rituals, including cannibalism and child sacrifice. Charak will release in cinemas on March 6.